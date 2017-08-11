Kilkenny Arts Festival opens today with eclectic programme of events

The Kilkenny Arts Festival opens today with an eclectic programme of events that will attract thousands of festival-goers to the city.

The festival has gathered many of the world’s finest musicians, performers, writers and artists in Ireland’s for ten days in venues across Kilkenny.

The opening of the 44th festival will take place at Butler House this evening. Highlights of the festival include the Irish premiere of Counting Sheep at Cilin Hill and Loosysmoke's World Premiere of Raven Eyed at The Brewhouse in the Abbey Creative Quarter.

For full programme see www.kilkennyarts.ie