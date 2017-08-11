Temporary road closure tomorrow in Kilkenny

A temporary road closure will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

The L8259 Knockmoylan Level Crossing will commence on August 12 to facilitate essential track maintenance works by Iarnrod Eireann at Knockmoylan Level Crossing, Mullinavat.

Alternative routes: L8259, L8256, L8316 & R448 via Hugginstown and Ballyhale.

The closure will be in place from 8pm Saturday August 12 to 8am Sunday, August 13.