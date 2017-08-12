Ready, set, go! All are welcome to Castlewarren Fun Run

Whether you’re a serious runner, a jogger or a walker who would love to support a good cause, then the organisers of the Castlewarren Fun Run want to hear from you.

The event on Sunday, August 27, includes a 5 mile or a 3km circuit, and all participants will set out from the playing fields in Castlewarren at noon. All funds raised go to helping Clara Ladies Gaelic Football Club meet the costs of supporting their various teams, which include girls aged 8 to 16 as well as their Gaelic for Mothers and Others side.

Chief organiser, Caitriona Corr, of the Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership encourages everyone to come along and join in what promises to be a fantastic event.

“We had over 200 entrants for our first fun run last year," she says.

"They came from all over Kilkenny and beyond. Some ran, some jogged and lots more walked. It’s a fantastic event and this year’s route takes in some spectacular scenery.

“We start from and finish at the sports field in Castlewarren. Those who take part are encouraged to stay on after for refreshments and for the Castlewarren Field Day which starts from 1pm at the same venue.

“Our Ladies Gaelic Football Club is going from strength to strength and we now have close to 100 players from not just Clara but also Gowran and Paulstown. The girls love the game and they’ve done exceptionally well for such a new club. Some don’t play camogie so it’s a fantastic outlet for them. We’re also looking for new talent for our Gaelic for Mothers and Others team so anyone interested might like to come along to the Fun Run and we can sign them up.”

The Fun Run takes place on August 27, and is open to all ages, all levels of fitness. The entry fee is just €10 for adults, €20 for a family, €5 for a child.

Registration is on the day and the club is extremely thankful yet again to the volunteers from Gowran Athletic Club who are instrumental in running the event each year.