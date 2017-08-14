Kilkenny man who died tragically in road collision named

A young Kilkenny man who died tragically in a road traffic collision at the weekend has been named as 23-year-old Jonathan Fitzpatrick, from Keatingstown.

He was the single occupant of a vehicle that crashed on the Naas Road on Saturday morning. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jonathan was the eldest son of Sharon and Joe, brother of James, Susan and Killian, grandson of John and Agatha Butler. He will be dearly missed by his many relations and friends.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at Keatingstown House tomorrow, August 15, from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 16 in St Canice's Church at 11am with burial afterwards.