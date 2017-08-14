Kilkenny makes the final ten for Top Foodie Destinations

Kilkenny has made it to the final ten of the Restaurants Association of Ireland’s ‘Top Foodie Destinations’ for 2017, and is now in with a chance of winning the whole thing.

The competition aims to celebrate Ireland’s unique food offerings and encourage local food tourism initiatives. During the first stage of judging, applications were thoroughly assessed by an independent panel.

Judges Wendy Kavanagh and Zack Gallagher spent a packed morning visiting some of the best in Kilkenny’s producers, retailer, restaurants, hotels and food and drink businesses, and managed to fit in a stop in the Medieval mile Museum. They explored the new whiskey guild, sampled gastro delights and got a baking lesson before taking a tour on the Kilkenny City train, interspersed with deliveries of artisan produce.

Butler House hosted the deliberations. Each location is assessed by independent assessors, and the score is combined with a national public online voting campaign.

The winning destination will be crowned ‘Foodie Destination of Ireland 2017’. Results will be released on August 29.