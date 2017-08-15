Wow: Magical mill home on the river in Kilkenny City is for sale

Would you like to live in one of Kilkenny’s most unique properties – an ancient mill site by the River Nore, surrounded by waterways and historic mill wheels?

The Ormonde Woollen Mills site is for sale by private treaty, with an asking price of €950,000. The stunning property is located on a secure and private site of just over 13 acres by the Canal Walk in Kilkenny City.

A protected structure of regional importance, the property enjoys over 700m of frontage onto the River Nore. A fire in 1969 destroyed most of the mills and their stock, and only ruins of the mills remain along the river.

However, in the 1980s, the current owners converted a portion of the old mill into a two- storey, two-bedroom home. From Canal Walk, the property is enclosed by a mil race and a stone wall — effectively creating an island.

“Since 1876 the McCreery family have been tasked with selling some of the most unusual and unique properties in Kilkenny,”say the auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery.

“However, none have come close to the enchanting, magical, unique island in the centre of Kilkenny City known as Ormonde Woollen Mills. We have speculated as to who would buy such a property. Perhaps a civic use, a philanthropic investor, a recluse seeking solace or a family seeking adventure.”

The site includes much of the original woollen mills with waterways channelled underground.

Viewing is strictly by appointment. For more information, contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street , Kilkenny 056-7721904.