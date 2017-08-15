Over 1,000 Kilkenny students to receive Leaving Cert results with new grading system in place

Just over 1,000 local students will be receiving their Leaving Certificate results in Kilkenny tomorrow.

The Class of 2017 will be the first to have their exams marked with a new grading system with eight, rather than fourteen, score bands. Whereas before students were graded using a numbered ‘ABC’ system, going forward Leaving Cert exams will be graded on a 1-8 scale.

Students and parents should be aware that the Exam Helpline 2017, provided by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp), will open in the morning offering confidential advice, information and support to students receiving their results.

The 1800-265165 Freephone helpline is open from 10am on results day to take calls from students and parents seeking advice and up to date information on what choices are available to students. It will open for three days the week of the results as well as a further three days the following week, after the release of CAO Round One offers.

The Helpline is sponsored by eir and the Irish Independent and supported by the Department of Education and Skills and staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors. The Helpline receives thousands of calls every year, giving expert advice to students to enable them to make informed choices about their future career paths and further education.

Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced guidance counsellors. All queries on third level courses, leaving cert appeals and repeats, CAO procedures, no offers and financing your further education will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

In recent years calls to the Helpline have increased, which shows the need for the personal touch at the end of a phone line at what can be a highly pressurised time for students and their parents.

"The helpline provides students and parents with live interactive one to one advice and guidance from professional councillors," says Ross Mac Mahon, Communications Officer for the National Parents Council Post Primary.

"This is particularly valuable given the change in the points system this year."

The opening hours of HELPLINE 2017 are:

Wednesday, 16th August: 10am-7pm

Thursday, 17th August: 10am-7pm

Friday, 18th August: 10am-1pm

Monday, 21st August: 8am-7pm

Tuesday, 22nd August: 8am-7pm

Wednesday, 23rd August: 8am-1pm