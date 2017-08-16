Criminals target partygoers in Kilkenny City pubs

Gardaí are warning people to take care of personal belongings following a spate of mobile phone thefts.

A number of city centre premises were hit on Saturday night and in to the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We are asking people to take care of their belongings,” said a garda spokesman.

“When people are out they can be careless with their bags and they should be aware that there may be people watching them and ready to pounce.”