Criminals target partygoers in Kilkenny City pubs
One of the phones reported was a Iphone 7
Gardaí are warning people to take care of personal belongings following a spate of mobile phone thefts.
A number of city centre premises were hit on Saturday night and in to the early hours of Sunday morning.
“We are asking people to take care of their belongings,” said a garda spokesman.
“When people are out they can be careless with their bags and they should be aware that there may be people watching them and ready to pounce.”
