Suspects appear at special sitting of Kilkenny District court in connection with burglary-related offences

A number of men who appeared at a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court charged with burglary-related offences have been released on bail.

The four men, aged in their twenties and forties, were arrested in Kilkenny City on August 15.

Edward Wall, Andrew Wall and Michael Wall Junior of 18 Newtown Park, Tallaght appeared at a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court yesterday where they were charged with trespass at an address at Tipperary town on August 3 and of possession of a screwdriver and a lumphammer in Kilkenny City on August 15.

Michael Wall senior of Banogue Caravan Park, Clondalkin was charged with possession of a screwdriver and a lumphammer in Kilkenny City on August 15.

Gardaí objected to bail in relation to Edward Wall because of previous bench warrants.

Judge Gerard Furlong remanded all four men on bail to appear before Kilkenny District Court on September 12.