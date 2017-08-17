Local Kilkenny Minister visits two social housing schemes in the county

The schemes will provide 30 new homes, 9 bungalows in Moneenroe and 21 apartments in Thomastown to be allocated to households on the Kilkenny County Council housing list.

The homes are designed to meet a range of tenancy needs including those of families, older people and individuals with limited mobility.

An Approved Housing Body (AHB), Oaklee has secured funding for the schemes through a combination of finance from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government’s Capital Advance Leasing Facility (CALF) and Capital Assistance Scheme (CAS); and the Housing Finance Agency.

Minister Phelan said: “The housing crisis is one of the key challenges facing the state and, in responding to that challenge, it is encouraging to witness part of the significant investment programme being provided under Rebuilding Ireland coming to fruition here in County Kilkenny.”

The nine new bungalows at Moneenroe, near Castlecomer, are due for completion in November 2017 and include a mix of two and three-bedroom units.

Meanwhile at Logan Street, Thomastown, Oaklee acquired a scheme that was abandoned during the downturn and to provide 21 new homes comprising of a mix of one, two and three-bedrooms apartments.

Mary Mulholland, Acting Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council wished to “thank Oaklee for their perseverance in delivering these 21 apartments on a site that was once a derelict unfinished estate in the heart of Thomastown and wished the tenants all the best in their new homes”.

Established in 2001 and part of the Choice Group, Oaklee Housing has quickly grown into one of Ireland’s leading social housing providers managing more than 700 high quality modern homes that accommodate older people, families, mature singles and people with complex needs.

Pictured in the photograph are: (L-R): Eddie Breen (Board Member- Oaklee) Sharon Cosgrove (CEO - Oaklee) Marguerite Ryan (Assistant Principle - DepT Housing, Planning and Local Govt), John Paul Phelan (Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government), Cllr Maurice Shortall, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, Cllr John Brennan.