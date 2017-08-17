Kilkenny's Lady Desart Bridge to close for nine days for works

The Lady Desart Bridge in Kilkenny City is to close for nine days from next Monday while essential remedial work is carried out on it.

The familiar blue structure is to get a fresh coat of paint as part of the works, for which a contractor has been appointed. It’s understood the work could cost up to €20,000.

Pedestrians are being advised to use alternative river crossings such as John's Bridge and the new St Francis Bridge while the work is ongoing.

The pedestrian bridge, situated across from the Carnegie Library linking John's Quay with Bateman Quay, was put in place in 2014.