Kilkenny pre-schools receive thousands of euro in grants

Six Kilkenny city and county pre-schools have each received grants of up to €5,000 to improve existing services, according to Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan.

The Kilkenny projects granted funding by Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, include Kilmacow Montessori, The Learning Garden in Bennettsbridge, From Home to Home in Thomastown, Square One in Loughboy, Larc Community Preschool in Clongowen and Droichead Childcare in Callan.

All receive grants of between €4,000 and €5,000, Minister Phelan said.

The new round of funding follows the recent announcement of funding of €2.7m for new and existing services to increase the number of childcare places that they provide.

“This government is determined to support childcare providers in their mission to deliver quality childcare to all children. We are determined to listen to children in terms of what they want.

“This latest round of funding of €1.2 million is specifically targeted at improving the quality of existing school age childcare services, which was one of the key actions of the Action Plan on School Age Childcare, published in March of this year. This will be done through the provision of age appropriate play equipment to stimulate children mentally and physically.

“With 263 individual projects set to be funded, children right across the country will reap the benefits. This demonstrates our commitment to provide quality and affordable childcare for school age children,” Minister Phelan said.