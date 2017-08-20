Kilkenny woman scoops €1,000 Style Evening jackpot at the races

A Callan woman managed to scoop the top prize - including a €1,000 shopping voucher - at Waterford and Tramore Racecourse yesterday evening.

Trish O' Brien won the voucher for Redlane Boutique in Tramore, as well as six hand-cut crystal glasses from the Mixology collection from Waterford Crystal and a bottle of local spirit, Thin Gin. A delighted Trish said her dress was bought online from Asos and her headpiece was hired from Faith Amond Carlow.

She wore gold shoes and matched them with a gold clutch bag which she borrowed from a friend. The 36 year-old, who works in State Street investment bank in Kilkenny was at the races with her boyfriend and three friends.

“I’m delighted – it’s such a great prize," she said.

"I love getting dressed up for the races. I don’t enter to win really. It’s my second time to win though. I also won at Gowran Park two years ago. I’ve shopped at Redlane once before but hope to become a regular now. I’m thrilled.

“I bought the dress for a wedding last week so was thrilled to get another wear out of it and to win here today. I wasn’t very lucky with my bets but it’s great to finish the day as a winner.”

Blogger, fashionista and style evening judge, Lisa McGowan, of ‘Lisa’s Lust List’ says she’s been bowled over by the style stakes at Waterford and Tramore Racecourse, describing it as one of the most stylish meetings she’s ever attended.

Lisa had the unenviable task of choosing the ‘House of Waterford Crystal and Redlane.ie Style Evening’ winner on Saturday evening. She is a previous style winner at no less than five racecourses and wore a head-turning emerald green fitted dress, shoes from TK Maxx as well as a clutch bag from Carraig Donn.

“The competition entrants really got the memo that Lisa Loves Colour! It’s been like a rainbow here all evening – lots of reds, yellows etc and it’s been amazing," she said.

“I’ve been very fortunate to judge quite a lot of Style Evenings but this is right up there with the very best. Waterford and Tramore Racecourse racegoers really know how to dress – the men and the women. It’s great that there are so many prize winners too – that it’s not just a case of winner takes all."