Deaths in Kilkenny on August 19 and 20

Mary Doyle née Walsh

The death has occurred of Mary Doyle (née Walsh), Ballyduff, Graignamanagh. Wife of the late Sean, Mary died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her daughters Eleanor, Joanne and Catherine, her son Charles, sons-in-law Tom and Gerry, her brothers Eddie and Johnnie, her sisters Lily and Kathleen, her grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Rosary and prayers tomorrow evening, Monday, at 8pm. Removal at 10.30 on Tuesday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11 o clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Billy Murphy

The death has occurred of Billy Murphy, late of Upper Friary Height, Carrickbeg and formerly of Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir and the Sandpits, Piltown. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Dick Phelan

The death has occurred of Dick Phelan, Russellstown, Ballyouskill, Kilkenny/Wexford Town. The former telephone receptionist at Wexford County Council died in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Wygram Nursing Home, Wexford. Sadly missed by his sister in law Rita, nieces Margo and Breda, relatives, very good neighbours and friends.Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers at 11.15am on Tuesday followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill for Requiem Mass at noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard Lanigan

The death occurred of Richard Lanigan, Jerpoint Church, Thomastown on Saturday (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife Vera, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown. Requiem Mass at 11am today (Monday) with interment afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.