Watch out for fake €50 notes in Kilkenny

Several retailers in city have encountered the counterfeit money

Sam Matthews

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Counterfeit €50 notes are in circulation in Kilkenny at the moment, and people should keep an eye out for them.

A number of retailers in the city have reported the notes being handed to them in recent days. 

Anyone who comes across a suspected fake note should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 as it is an offence to be in possession of them.