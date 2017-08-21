Watch out for fake €50 notes in Kilkenny
Several retailers in city have encountered the counterfeit money
Counterfeit notes are being handed over the counter
Counterfeit €50 notes are in circulation in Kilkenny at the moment, and people should keep an eye out for them.
A number of retailers in the city have reported the notes being handed to them in recent days.
Anyone who comes across a suspected fake note should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 as it is an offence to be in possession of them.
