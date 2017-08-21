EXCLUSIVE: Nolan murder suspect quizzed over Castlecomer stabbing

A suspect in the cold-case murder of Gerry Nolan has been quizzed by detectives in relation to the stabbing of a 22-year-old in Castlecomer on Saturday evening.

The suspect, who is in his thirties, was arrested last November and questioned in relation to Mr Nolan's murder. Mr Nolan died following a fire at his home at Deerpark in Castlecomer on July 24, 2006.

The same man is also a suspect in the stabbing of Jamie Hennessy. The young man from Doonane in Co Laois was stabbed at Love Lane and remains in a critical condition at St Luke's Hospital. The scene has been technically examined and materials have been removed for forensic examination.

Three men were arrested shortly after the incident and questioned in relation to the stabbing. They were subsequently released without charge and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.

An incident room has been established at Kilkenny Garda Station and a family liasion officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the Love Lane area of Castlecomer between 5pm and 7pm to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

They are also re-issuing their appeal for any information into the murder of Gerry Nolan at his home in Deerpark on July 2006.