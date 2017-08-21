Inistioge: Work to start this week on new carpark and path connecting to village

Work is to begin in Inistioge this week to provide a new 44-bay carpark, with a new pathway link to the village.

Funding was granted earlier this year under the Rural Economic Development Zone (REDZ) scheme. An allocation of €200,000 was made available to develop a new public car park after the long-term lease had been agreed with Kilkenny County Council and the Rower Inistioge Gaa Club.

Local councillor and Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle says the funding will be of huge benefit to the village for the local businesses and its tourist trade.

"The provision of the car park will also be of benefit to the parents and staff of the local primary school as it provides a safe place for parking at drop off and collecting times," he told the Kilkenny People.

"The funding also provides for a new pedestrian crossing form the car park across to the school. This hopefully will tackle the huge issue of road safety along the very busy R700 which the school is beside."

Part of the the funding was also granted to develop the winter garden in Woodstock, for which works are on going at the moment.

"Hopefully with the new car park Inistioge village can now benefit more from the 50,000 visitors to Woodstock each year while also dealing with the safety issues that have existed at the school," said Cllr Doyle.