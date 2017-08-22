Kilkenny Gardai investigate 'suspicious approach' by white van

Gardaí in Kilkenny have confirmed they are investigating a reported incident in the Newpark area of the city yesterday, in which a 'suspicious approach' was made to two young girls.

The pair reported being approached by a man in a small white van, and asked to get in. The alleged incident took place at around 2.20pm near to the Newpark Shopping Centre off the Johnswell Road.

A parent of one of the girls has posted on social media warning others, and saying the girls are okay but they 'got a fright'.

The matter was reported to Gardaí, and they are interested in talking to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or to the driver of the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.