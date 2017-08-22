BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of crash on busy Kilkenny/Callan Road

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N76 Kilkenny/Callan Road at Ballymack Cross.

A number of vehicles are understood to be involved in the incident, which happened in the last hour.

Details are still emerging, more as we get it.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.