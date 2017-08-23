Specsavers mobile hearing van pulls into the Iverk Show

Having recently launched the Sound Check Ireland 2017 campaign with famous hotelier and RTE’s At Your Service star, Francis Brennan, SpecsaversKilkenny will host the Specsavers Hearing Van on Saturda at Ireland’s oldest agricultural event – The Iverk Show.

The hearing van will be in situ at the show, located in Pilltown, Co. Kilkenny from 9am until 5pm, kick-starting a week-long itinerary of hearing van activity in Kilkenny.

The professional team will be on hand at the Iverk Show to answer any hearing related queries, giving away free hearing aid batteries to current wearers, free glasses cleaning cloths and sprays as well as sight test vouchers. Locals are encouraged to stop-by for consultations, expert advice and there is a chance to win a €200 Specsavers hearing voucher on the day.

To raise awareness of the importance of hearing health, national TV personality Francis Brennan recently launched Specsavers Sound Check Ireland 2017, a campaign which encourages Irish adults to take a more proactive approach to their hearing health. Recent research commissioned by Specsavers revealed the majority of Irish adults (69%) have not had their hearing tested in the last five years. Specsavers’ two mobile hearing vans will tackle the issue by travelling the length and breadth of the country to raise awareness of the importance of looking after your hearing.

Specsavers Kilkenny audiologist Lisa Hanrahan commented: ‘Specsaversrecommends that those over the age of 55 should have their hearing tested every two years. Hearing loss can be gradual and many people might not notice that they are struggling with proper hearing and without treatment, hearing loss can lead to depression, frustration and anxiety. Because of the slow progression of hearing loss, identifying the problem early and addressing hearing loss with an expert can mean preserving the ability to communicate with friends and family well into later life. The SpecsaversHearing Van is designed to ensure that anyone who is concerned about their hearing has access to free and professional advice.”

Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older people and while there is a resistance to get hearing tested and acknowledge hearing loss, attitudes towards wearing hearing aids seem to be shifting, with the vast majority of people surveyed (90%) saying that they would wear them if it was recommended. Modern hearing aids are discreet, can improve both hearing loss and overall quality of life, and Specsavers offers good value for money.

Specsavers Kilkenny has an extensive range of hearing aids featuring the newest innovations with highly trained hearing healthcare professionals that will help you pick the right device for you. Specsavers Kilkenny Hearing Centre is managed by qualified audiologists and highly-trained staff. The store boasts hi-tech facilities and sells quality hearing aids at great prices. All Specsavers digital hearing aids are sold as part of a complete hearing package.

In addition to the Iverk Show, the team at Specsavers Kilkenny will be bringing the hearing van to the below locations from Sunday 27th August and are encouraging locals to pop by.

Sunday, 27 August: Car Boot Sale, Callan Road (9am – 3pm)

Monday, 28 August & Tuesday, 29 August: Market Cross Shopping Centre

(9am – 6pm)

Wednesday, 30 August: SuperValu, Ring Rd., Loughboy (9am – 6pm)

Thursday, 31 August: Kilkenny Mart , Cillin Hill (9am -4pm)

For further information on the hearing offering available at SpecsaversKilkenny pop by the store at Market Cross Shopping Centre, or to make an appointment in-store, visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/ kilkenny or call (056) 776 3888.