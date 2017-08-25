New Castlecomer houses: Plans will be on display with staff to answer questions

Plans for the significant new housing development at Donaguile have now gone on display at Castlecomer Library on Tuesday - and council staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

The proposed development will consist of 33 new dwellings and associated site works on a 1.143 hectare site at Barrack Street in Castlecomer. The proposal is for a mixed development of apartments and houses on a sloping site of 1.1 hectares on the north side of Barrack Street — about a half a kilometre west of the Barrack Street/High Street crossroads.

The units range in size from one-bed, two-person accessible ground floor apartments, to full four-bed houses for seven people, and options in between.

The density, at 29 units to the hectare, is ‘likely to be the highest to date in Castlecomer’, and is an increase on the adjoining pattern — achieved by opening up the lands to the rear. The council says that this nonetheless presents a ‘pattern of development that is culturally understood’ — two-storey terraces with public opens spaces, fronts and backs.

The individual homes will be energy efficient, using high levels of insulation, air tightness, and other efficiencies.

The method of construction has been described as ‘traditional’, which the council says means local expertise can be used. Traditional plastering skills are required in respect of the dash render, and machine applied finishes are avoided.

The plans and details of the proposed scheme will be on display in Castlecomer Library on Tuesday, August 29, from 4pm until 8pm.

Staff members from Kilkenny County Council housing section will be in attendance to answer any questions that the public might have regarding this development.

Submissions comments / observations regarding the proposals can be made on the day. All are welcome to attend.

Submissions may also be made online here.