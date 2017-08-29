Concerns over asbestos mains supplying water to a Kilkenny town

A local councillor says Irish Water need to invest significant money to address the “failing water network in Graignamanagh” and has raised concerns over the safety of asbestos pipes being used.

Irish Water confirmed that over 1,000 metres of old asbestos cement mains are in operation in Graignamanagh but they plan on replacing them.

Mayor of Kilkenny City, Cllr Michael Doyle, says “constant leaks and mains bursts are leaving locals frustrated and annoyed at the possibility of having no water”.

