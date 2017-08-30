Over 300 people participate in Kells Cycle

The Kells Cycle is a firm fixture on the social calendar for fitness enthusiasts.

With courses to suit all levels and a great social aspect the event has grown in recent years.

Last weekend over 300 cyclists took to the roads of county Kilkenny to support the event.

The benefitting charity is close to the hearts of many people with all proceeds going to the Cancer Support Centre, Cois Nore on Walkin Street who provide invaluable services to people affected by cancer.

A great day out was had by all and the cycle was followed by a family barbecue.

To date over €70,000 has been raised from the Kells Cycle.