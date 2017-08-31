Solidarity dinner at St Canice's Neighbourhood Centre
A second Solidarity Dinner will take place at St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall this Saturday (September 2) at 3pm.
The idea behind the event was to organise a dinner and invite people to come along and celebrate cultural diversity.
One of the organisers, Nicole Storck, says they hope to host dinners to give residents from all backgrounds an opportunity to connect, with a focus on immigrants, migrants, and refugees. All are welcome.
