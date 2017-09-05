Winner! The best bag of chips in Kilkenny is...
Where can you get the best bag of chips in Kilkenny?
Ann Larkin (center) with Laura Doyle and Dara Maher at Larkin's PICTURE: PAT MOORE
We've searched high and low, and there has been a lot of support behind the top ten, but we can finally crown a winner of where you can get the best bag of chips in Kilkenny.
Between the nominations, a first round of voting and a top ten competition, more than 15,000 votes were cast for the 40+ places suggested. In the final, top ten poll, the Kilkenny People can announce that Larkins in Kilkenny City came out on top with 879 votes.
Rocco's on Walkin Street was a close second with 658 votes as of Friday, September 1. There was also a huge amount of support for the other eight finalists who did very well to get into the top ten.
Congratulations to Larkins and everyone out there who love a good bag of chips!
