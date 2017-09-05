Kilkenny field names project: Workshop coming up on important part of our heritage

A training and support workshop for people who might be interested in surveying/recording the field names of the townlands in their local parishes will take place later this month in Kilkenny.

Since 2010, the Kilkenny Field Names Recording Project, an initiative of the Kilkenny County Council Heritage Office, has been working closely with communities around the county in the recording and mapping of our old field names before they are irretrievably lost. To date, 8,000 field names have been recorded by survey volunteers in 273 townlands throughout the county.

With the aim of encouraging wider participation in the project and the provision of information and supports to new community volunteers, a training and support workshop will be held at the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny on Tuesday, September 19 at 7.30pm.

It could be an interesting and unusual future hobby for many people, and everyone is welcome to come along.

If you have an interest in surveying the field names of the townlands in your local parish, email heritage@kilkennycoco.ie. Participants will receive guidance in the field name survey process. There will be a warm welcome for all and refreshments will be provided.

For further information on the project see here.