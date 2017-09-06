Kilkenny urged to nominate people for Carer of the Year awards

People across Kilkenny are being encouraged to nominate family carers and young carers across the county for this year’s CarePlus Pharmacy 'Carer of the Year' Awards.

Now in its 11th year, the awards are hosted to recognise the dedication and loving care provided by Ireland’s family carers and young carers. Family Carers Ireland patrons Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan will present the Carers of the Year Awards at a special ceremony in November.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office suggest that 10% of the population provide care, which would be approximately 360,000 people. With home helps hours cut, limited respite services and a lack of supports for family carers, this role can often be a difficult one.

“Many carers don’t identify themselves as carers until they are in crisis and seeking help,” says Catherine Cox, Family Carers Ireland.

"As part of our ‘Share the Care’ campaign this year, we are hoping carers will self-identify. A family carer is a person who provides care to a loved one, family member, friend or neighbour. This could range from checking in on them once a week, to sitting with them, to preparing meals, to fulltime round-the-clock care.

“Through these awards we want to recognise and celebrate the commitments people make every day across Ireland in making sure loved ones are looked after and cared for. We also make a special recognition to our young carers who are an inspiration.”

Nominations can be completed at www.familycarers.ie or by simply filling out the nomination forms in Family Carers Ireland Resource Centres and CarePlus Pharmacies across Ireland. The closing date has been extended to Friday, September 29.

Family Carers Ireland provides a range of supports and services for family carers through its 22 resource centres nationwide and advocates fairness for carers.