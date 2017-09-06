REVEALED: Carlow/Kilkenny's Garda breath test discrepancy figures

The report into Mandatory Alcohol Testing (MAT) published today revealed a discrepancy between the number of tests counted on the Garda PULSE system and the number actually registered by the force’s breathalyser devices of over 1.4 million.

Accounting for the period between 2009 and 2017, the region with the highest percentage difference was the South Eastern region. Tipperary was the division with the greatest discrepancy, with a 385% gap recorded.

The county breakdown also shows that 158% more breath tests were recorded in PULSE in the Carlow/Kilkenny division than were actually carried out, placing it in the higher end. Ten divisions were found to have gaps of over 100%, and the national rate was 71%.

The report identified a number of factors contributing to the inaccurate recordings.