Kilkenny crowds turn out for peloton - Ras na mBan

The Netherlands' Belle de Gast of WV Breda took her second stage win of the week as she sprinted up the Parade in front of Kilkenny Castle to win the penultimate stage of An Post Rás na mBan yesterday evening.

De Gast led in Sweden's Frida Knutsson of Team Crescent DARE and overall race leader Elinor Barker of Team GB at the end of the one-hour of racing after the top three detached themselves from the main group in the final two laps of the 2km circuit.

Barker leads overall ahead of Alexandra Nessmar of Sweden going into tomorrow's 85km final stage due to finish at the Parade in Kilkenny at 2pm.