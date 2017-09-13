Junior Cert results day for Kilkenny students

Today (Wednesday) is Junior Cert results day for 1,114 students in Kilkenny.

The figure is a small increase (of three students) on the numbers who sat the exam last year, with a new junior cycle programme now in place.

The ever-popular Junior Cert results celebration disco will take place in the Hub at Cillin Hill later on this evening, hosted by the No Name Club. As always, the event will be free of alcohol and drugs. Random breath-testing will be carried out and the event will take place in a supervised environment.

Well done to all receiving results today.