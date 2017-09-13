Cannonball draws a crowd as it roars into Kilkenny

Over 190 incredible top mark cars rolled through the streets of Kilkenny on Sunday evening as Cannonball returned to the Marble City after a five-year absence.

The gleaming convoy - including McLarens, Lamborghini, Ferraris, Aston Martins, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce, Bentleys, and even a Delorean, all went through the final finish line at the Parade. Spectators got up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoyed the unique festival atmosphere.

This year, the supercar spectacle was preceded by some great free family fun and entertainment with Transformer Robots Bumblebee, Batman and Robot Ted from Audionetworks along with Optimus Prime in ‘vehicle mode’, The Hone Energy Transformer Truck,Cannonball Official Grid Girls and Brazillian Dancers and more.

Now in its ninth year, CANNONBALL has raised almost €900,000 for Irish Charities and this year, proceeds will go to Make-a-Wish Ireland, a children's charity that grants magical wishes to children between the ages of 3 - 17 years with life-threatening medical conditions.