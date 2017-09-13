Kilkenny's new radio service signs contract with Broadcasting Authority of Ireland

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has today announced the signing of a ten-year contract for a new community radio service for Kilkenny City and its environs, Community Radio Kilkenny City.

Community Radio Kilkenny City has operated a number of temporary 100-day pilot community licenses with the BAI for the last number of years.

Speaking at the contract signings, Chief Executive of the BAI, Michael O’Keeffe wished the station 'every success for the future'.

The local station was represented by manager Declan Gibbons and chairman Cathal Cullen. The BAI was represented at the contract signings by chairman Pauric Travers and chief executive Michael O’Keeffe.