Residents call for footpath on dangerous stretch of Kilkenny's Ballyfoyle Road

Residents in the Ballyfoyle Road area of Kilkenny are calling for a number of upgrades to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians on what has become a busy road at times.

A badly-needed footpath was put in place along the Ballyfoyle Road out as far as the ring road overpass in 2013, however, it simply ends at this point. A 300m stretch of road with no paths and some bad bends continues out as far as a residential area of about 30 houses, including the Brooklawn estate.

A number of 'stand in' areas were added more recently, but residents say it's not enough. Many local people end up driving the short stretch to the ring road bridge to go for a walk, as they are afraid to walk on the road.

There was a tragic loss of life on this part of the road in the past, and increasing numbers of people are using the road.

The residents are requesting that a new footpath be built out as far as the Brooklawn estate. They would also like to see the speed limit of 50km/h extended further out the road, and that laybys be put in place on Pike Lane, which has been the scene of several near misses and minor accidents over the years.

Local residents have signed a petition and recently held a meeting on the matter.