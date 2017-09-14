Put a smile on someone's face by volunteering with children at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

Do you have two or three hours to spare each week — or a free morning or afternoon — to help make hospital a happier place for a sick child?

If so, Children in Hospital Ireland (CHI) would like to hear from you. CHI is one of Ireland’s leading children’s charities providing play and fun for sick children in hospital.

Hospitalisation can be a very stressful experience for both children and parents. Play helps to alleviate some of that.

CHI need volunteers help to organise play activities for hospitalised sick children, from painting, or board games to simple arts and crafts or reading stories. The group is currently appealing for people to volunteer in St Luke’s.

An information and interview evening will take place next Tuesday, September 19 at 6pm in Kilkenny. Successful candidates will then be invited to attend a training session to be held on October 7 also in Kilkenny.

Volunteers must be over 18 years of age, enthusiastic, caring, reliable and have 2-3 hours a week to spare and be prepared to sign up for a year. All volunteer will undergo Garda Vetting/Police Clearance. A comprehensive training programme will be provided as well as on-going support.

For more about becoming a volunteer, contact info@childreninhospital.ie or call (01) 290 3510. Please do not contact the hospital directly.