Kilkenny/Waterford boundary issue to resurface in National Planning Framework

The controversial Waterford/Kilkenny boundary issue is expected to be addressed in some way by the National Planning Framework 2040 due to be published in the coming weeks.

At a meeting in Ferrybank last week, senior executive officer Kevin Hanley told south Kilkenny councillors that the NPF was imminent, and the council was expecting to see something in it regarding the area in question.

Cllr Melissa O’ Neill said she was disappointed for those who were living in the area, that there was still fear of its administration being taken over.

“And not knowing — being left hanging for years on this,” she said.

“In areas where there are still administration issues. I’m very disappointed.”