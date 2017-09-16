Breaking: Youths arrested over incident on Kieran Street in Kilkenny earlier this week

Three youths have been arrested in connection with an incident on Kieran Street in Kilkenny City on Tuesday, which was videoed and appeared on social media.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Kilkenny People that an investigation was under way into an alleged assault on a man in the Kieran Street area on the evening of Tuesday, September 12. The spokesperson confirmed that three youths had been arrested and a file was being prepared for the National Juvenile Office, who in conjunction with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, are responsible for decision making around the prosecution of children and young persons.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station, while declining to comment on the case due to the ongoing Garda investigation, confirmed that Gardaí had begun an investigation having become aware of the incident through social media channels. While he welcomed this, he encouraged people to notify Gardaí directly before posting material on social media in order to enable effective policing response in a timely manner.

The Superintendent also highlighted An Garda Síochána’s zero tolerance approach to public disorder on the streets of Kilkenny and encouraged anyone witnessing public disorder to contact Kilkenny Garda Station without delay.