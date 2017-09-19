Beautiful Inistioge bridge to be lit up gold

The famous ten-arch bridge in Inistioge will be lit up gold at the end of this month, as the culmination of a variety of events to raise funds and awareness about childhood cancer.

The whole community and some from further afield will get together for the special day to put on a range of activities in the village square and the milennium garden.

Outdoor music will start around 4pm courtesy of local bands. There will be children’s activities, facepainting and other events.

Then, accompanied by the singers of In Caelo, Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle will light up the bridge in gold at 8pm.

Afterwards, there will be live music in local pubs.

It’s all part of the ‘Light It Up Gold’ campaign, which has seen other famous buildings and landmarks be lit up, including the Dunbrody Famine Ship. Inistioge’s bridge, dating to the 18th Century, is the only one of its kind still standing in Europe.The ‘Light It Up Gold’ campaign runs during childhood cancer awareness month (September).

Childhood Cancer Foundation was founded in 2013 by parents and family members of children with cancer.

One local woman, Stella, has helped to arrange the lighting up of Inistioge’s bridge. She has lost someone close to her to chiildhood cancer, while a young child from the village sadly passed away from cancer also.

For more information on the events in Inistioge, contact 089-2439442. To donate, text GOLD to 50300 to donate €4.