Kilkenny students give Safer Socialising programme the thumbs up

Over 700 students attended the inaugural Safer Socialising event at the Watergate Theatre this week.

Cathaoirleach, David Fitzgerald launched the event stressed to the youngsters that the presentation was ‘not about trying to tell you not to have fun. It is about doing that and coming home safely’.

Superintendent Derek Hughes stressed to the audience the importance of decision making.

The new joint initiative by Kilkenny gardai, TUSLA The Child and Family Agency, Substance Misuse Treatment Centre Ardu, The Drum and No Name Club.

The Safer Socialising Programme, which was delivered by Garda Andrew Neill and Garda Aidan Fitzpatrick, was designed with the aims of promoting safe socialising options, providing information about the risks of unplanned and unsafe socialising and imparting key safety messages to Transition Year students in Kilkenny city and county.

Supt Hughes told the Kilkenny People that the feedback from the programme has been ‘very positive’.

“The day was about safer socialising, increased knowledge about the impact of alcohol, making educated choices and planning,” remarked Gda Fitzpatrick.

Dr David Waldron, a consultant at StLuke's Hospital also outlined the detrimental effects of alcohol and other intoxicants on young people and children, as young as 12.

Anna Colleton, a teacher at CBS described the presentation ‘as a real eye opener'.

“It was so informative and very real to life and it had a big impact on the students, it was very powerful especially the story of Richard Quirke,” she said.