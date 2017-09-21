Maher's Spar in Goresbridge shortlisted for quality awards
The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 29
Spar
Nominations have been announced for the National Q awards this year and Maher’s Spar in Goresbridge is representing Kilkenny for the much sought-after award for Hygiene and Food Safety.
The coveted Q Mark is awarded only to companies who achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence.
The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 29.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on