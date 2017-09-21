Maher's Spar in Goresbridge shortlisted for quality awards

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 29

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Spar

Spar

Nominations have been announced for the National Q awards this year and Maher’s Spar in Goresbridge is representing Kilkenny for the much sought-after award for Hygiene and Food Safety.

The coveted Q Mark is awarded only to companies who achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 29.