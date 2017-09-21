Funding announced for Local Improvement Schemes in Kilkenny

There's some good news for people in Kilkenny waiting on Local Improvement Schemes, with confirmation that €315,000 in funding has been secured for the scheme across the county.

The LIS allows for the repair and improvement of small roads and lanes leading to local people’s homes and businesses that are not under the normal maintenance of the local authority. The programme hasn't been funded in recent years, and there is a list of local schemes seeking approval.

Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan has now confirmed the funding.

“I am delighted to announce that €315,000 in funding has been secured for Local Improvement Schemes here in Kilkenny. Obviously I’d love it if we had more but it will help with improvement works on the smaller roads that make up just over 3% of the network across Kilkenny," he said.

“I have been in constant communication with my Ministerial colleagues on the importance of the Local Improvement Scheme for people who live in rural Ireland. The Government hasn’t been in a position to adequately fund the LIS scheme for the last number of years, but we made a commitment in the Programme for a Partnership Government that we would reinstate the scheme.

“I am delighted to now be in a positon to honour that commitment."

The scheme will be funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and will be delivered through the Local Authority. For people who live in rural areas like Kilkenny, road connectivity is hugely important.

“The ability of people to access their own premises, a farmyard or a neighbour's house is compromised when roads are in a bad state of repair," said Deputy Phelan.

"For emergency services, too, bad road surfaces can lead to delays in accessing sites and can damage their vehicles."

The funding is combined with a contribution from householders (10-15% of total costs) and local authorities, and will allow for the maintenance and improvement of many local roads all over Ireland.

“The re-introduction of the LIS is an important part of the delivery of the Government's Action Plan for Rural Development," said the Fine Gael TD.

"One of the Pillars of the Action Plan focuses on improving rural infrastructure and connectivity.

“The Government's vision for rural Ireland is very simple when it comes down to it – We want rural Ireland to be a better place in which to live and work by creating new opportunities, improving connectivity between rural and urban areas, and by protecting and enhancing services in the community."