Two sections of M9 motorway in Kilkenny to close for six days of maintenance work

Two sections of the M9 motorway in Kilkenny will close for a full working week next month for essential road maintenance.

The affected sections will close from 8am on Monday, October 9, until 8am on Saturday, October 14. Alternative routes are advised.

The two sections are:

Junction 8 Kilkenny North to Junction 9 Kilkenny South. Alternative route - Divert from Junction 8 to the N10 toward Kilkenny City. Proceed straight through Clara Road roundabout. In Kilkenny City, turn left at Hebron Road roundabout, continue on N10 ring road to Waterford Road roundabout. Turn left onto old N10. Continue to Junction 9 Kilkenny South to rejoint the motorway.

Junction 9 Kilkenny South to Junction 7 Paulstown. Alternative route - Divert from Junction 9 to the N10 toward Kilkenny City. Turn right at Waterford Road roundabout onto N10 ring road, continue on until Old Dublin Road roundabout and turn right on R712 toward Paulstown. In Paulstown, rejoin the M9. N10 motorway link closed at Clara Road roundabout to all outbound traffic.