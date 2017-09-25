Conahy ready to Run another great day out

Talented local runner and past pupil of Conahy NS Brian Maher officially launched ‘Run Conahy’ at his old school earlier this month.

The pupils took the opportunity to welcome Brian back to school, and ask him a few questions about fitness, nutrition and even tractors.

After the success of last year, this year’s Run Conahy will take place on October 1 at noon in Conahy. The run is being organised by Conahy NS and it aims to get the whole community, county and beyond involved and active.

Timed and chipped, the 10K is a route that takes in beautiful scenery and aims to challenge.The 5K fun run/walk offers a shorter distance for walkers, younger athletes or families and children.

Registration on the day will take place in Conahy NS and will be open from 10.30am a.m. until 11.45 am. For online registration, go to www.itsyourrace.com.

There will be prizes for first, second and third placed male and female in both distances, a medal for race entrants (10K and 5K) and a goodie bag for 10k entries.

This year, there is an added prize for the male and female record-breaker. If you’re not a walker or a runner, don’t worry. Go along to soak up the atmosphere and enter the raffle, which has some great prizes.

The ‘Run Conahy’ committee would like to thank Dick’s SuperValu in Ballyragget, which is the main sponsor of the race.

All these details and more on the Facebook Page ‘Run Conahy’ or email runconahya@gmail.com for more information. Alternatively follow the run on Twitter @runconahy.