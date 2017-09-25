Participants put through the paces for The Coalface at the Castlecomer Discovery Park

The early rain did not deter the enthusiasm of the 250 competitors to Kilkenny’s first Adventure Race - The Coalface - which was held at Castlecomer Discovery Park on Saturday.

Racegoers and their supporters travelled from all across the country to take part in the race which comprised of running and cycling elements in three categories; Elite 78 kilometres, Sport 56 kilometres and Challenge 30 kilometres.

The venue provided a perfect setting for a challenging course for the competitors, as it included running routes through the park and in the hilly ‘28 Acres’ of ex open cast mining area. The general consensus was that the courses were exhilarating.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the feedback has been great. Many of the participants told me they thought the venue was just perfect for adventure racing and that the terrain offered a real challenge. It was also a great venue to bring family supporters” said Ger Griffin Race Director.

Staff at the Discovery Park also gave the event a very definite thumbs up.

“This is our first time holding an event of this type and we were delighted with the turn out. From the park's perspective it really gave us an opportunity to showcase this unique and beautiful landscape. It opens the doors for us to explore hosting similar events in the future” Jo McCarthy Activity Manager at the Discovery Park said.

The trojan volunteer effort on the day was also commended and acknowledged.

“One participant expressed how friendly and warm the atmosphere was, this was due to the great work of the volunteers on the day, who helped with so many elements of the organising from refreshments to marshalling the event” said Business Development Manager at the Park, Kathy Purcell.

Ms Purcell said that the event had been a resounding success and added that because of the positive feedback there were plans already in place to make the event an annual fixture.

For photos, race results and how more information see www.coalfacerace.ie