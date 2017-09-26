This month's Tech Thursday in Kilkenny to focus on 'smart cities'

What makes a city ‘smart’ and how do we design and build one that works for everyone?

Around 150 people are expected at this month’s Tech Thursday, which takes place at Set Theatre on Thursday, September 28, at 7pm. At the event, Kilkenny will explore ‘Smart Cities’ with experienced panels of local, national, and international expertise.

Subjects discussed include ‘Smart Cities - Beyond the Pale’ and 'Designing Smart Cities’, followed by a talk from multinational technology company Cisco on ‘Technology that underpins deployment of smart cities’.

Guest companies and organisations include Wia, Pin Point Alerts, Bank of Ireland Innovation, Irish Designers Institute, NUI Maynooth, Cisco and more.

This #TechThursdayKK event has something for everyone and a must if you are interested in how cities like Kilkenny will operate in the future, how design can be used to make them better and opportunities they will create for jobs and industry.

Refreshments will be provided. Free booking is available at: smartcitykilkenny.eventbrite.ie.