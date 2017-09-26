Elderly occupant foils burglary in own home in Piltown

An elderly occupant of a house at Kildalton Close in Piltown got a nasty shock when they went to close a blind only to discover two men trying to force open the window.

The men ran from the scene and the matter was reported to the gardaí. Gardaí are treating the incident, which took place on September 20, as a burglary and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact Mooncoin gardaí on 051 895 122.