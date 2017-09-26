Hairdresser Nigel has plenty of good news to celebrate

To say it's been quite a year for Nigel Kenny of Hair by Nigel and Co, would be a huge understatement.

Not only is he set to star alongside some of Ireland's finest in the hair and beauty industry, in the hotly anticipated RTE2 reality TV show Salon Confidential, he has also gone and bagged Stylist of the Year at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Nigel told the Kilkenny People he wants to thank all his staff for their trojan work and his customers for their loyal support.