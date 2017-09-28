Kilkenny's Central Access Scheme costs still not known, says council

There is still no final cost for the city's Central Access Scheme, which opened earlier this year after considerable delays.

The matter was raised at Monday's meeting to set a basic rate for the Local Property Tax in Kilkenny for 2018. Both Cllr Breda Gardner (Ind) and John Brennan (FG) asked if there was any update on the cost of the project, given the requirement on members to make a significant decision regarding revenue for the local authority.

Responding, the council's head of finance Martin Prendiville said that a number of critical issues were still to be closed out, including those with regard to the contractor and land acquisition. Cllr Gardner then asked if there was even a rough cost so far.

Mr Prendiville replied that he was reluctant to put anything out into the public domain until the issues had been resolved, for fear of impacting any ongoing processes.

There is no doubt the figure will be considerably more than the original €8 million estimated, and indeed the €10.7 million quoted in 2014.