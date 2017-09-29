Tidy Towns results: Castlecomer holds its own

Castlecomer picked up 302 marks this year — the same as for 2016.

The submission was criticised for its accompanying map (‘of absolutely no use’). Its built environment was praised as were the old shop fronts, creamery building (although adjudicators said there was no identifying signage), the school and the Discovery Park.

“What a pleasant surprise to come to a small town with such a rich heritage of trees,” notes the adjudicator.

It also finds that ‘generally residences throughout the town were nicely presented’. The report notes that litter is a problem in some areas in the town, including outside a national school and at the town’s ‘welcome’ sign.

Mature trees, along with flower planting and a namestone are singled out for praise on the Athy road. There was praise too for the town’s recylcing initiatives, although the adjudicator suggests more can be done.

“Well done to the schools for achieving their Green Flag and encouraging reuse, recycling and composting,” says the report.

“It is vital that you have a formal link between Tidy Towns and the schools as there is strong overlap between both of your programmes.”

