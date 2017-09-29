Tidy Towns results: Thomastown rises up the rankings

Another good year for Thomastown in the Tidy Towns competition, rising by five points up to 286 this year.

The entry form was very well laid out and included helpful ‘before and after’ photos showing the significant improvements made.

Newly-painted buildings were lauded for giving a lift to the streetscape, while adjudicators were impressed by the community centre and wall murals painted by the No Name Club.

The riverwalk near the bridge was commended for being clean and well maintained, although the judges managed to miss the swimming area.

Efforts to work with residents’ groups were commended, while adjudicators were impressed the committee had a landscaping team.

“Your enthusiastic committee members and volunteers have been working hard to put Thomastown on the map and make it more attractive for locals and visitors alike,” says the report.

