Tidy Towns results: High scores for Goresbridge, Graig' and Bennettsbridge

Graignamanagh returned to the Tidy Towns competition after one year of absence, and the adjudicators say they enjoyed their visit immensely.

The monk sculptures and the Bank of Ireland were singled out for praise, as were landscaping efforts at the fire station and Brandon Park. The judges found the town busy but not littered, thanks to regular patrols, and the committee’s ‘positive and inclusive approach’ was praised.

For full report, see here.

Bennettsbridge, meanwhile, managed to secure an additional nine points on the 2016 score, to 279. Judges noted the village has achieved a lot in a short space of time.

Particular praise was reserved for the landscaping category, where a lot of work has been put in — especially at the church and community hall. The village was described as ‘spotless’ in the adjudication report, while freshly-painted houses were also admired.

For full report, click here.

Goresbridge showed a huge improvement this year, increasing its score by ten points.

The adjudicator described the village as ‘vibrant’, and praised the committee for its efforts which have ‘galvanised the community’. The new playground comes in for praise, while several buildings impressed.

Efforts in ‘wildlife’ and ‘sustainability’ categories are applauded also.

See full report here.